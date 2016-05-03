MELBOURNE, May 4 Australian shares are set to
open lower on Wednesday, easing from a six-month high hit after
a rate cut, as resources stocks come under pressure from sliding
oil and metals prices on renewed worries about global growth.
Local share price index futures pointed to a weaker
start, having fallen 1.2 percent to 5,292.0, a 61.8-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark surged 1.95 percent on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank
of Australia cut interest rates.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 6,829.16 in early trade.
The Aussie dollar's drop following the rate cut to a record
low of 1.75 percent should boost companies with a large
proportion of earnings offshore, like shopping mall operator
Westfield, blood products maker CSL and
packaging maker Amcor.
The Australian government delivered its budget for the 2017
fiscal year on Tuesday night, which broker CommSec said could
help building materials makers, developers, contractors and
retailers benefiting from moves to build infrastructure, boost
small businesses and create jobs.
BHP Billiton may fall after prosecutors in Brazil
filed a $44 bln lawsuit against the top global miner and its
partner Vale for a tailings dam collapse last November that
killed 19 people and polluted a major river.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)