BRIEF-Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY May 5 Australian shares look set to start weaker on Thursday as falling commodity prices weigh on miners, while concerns over global growth led Wall Street to a lower close.
The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent to stand at a 34-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday with miners under heavy pressure.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down a fraction in early trade.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse)
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: