SYDNEY, May 9 Australian shares are set for a
firm start on Monday following a rise on Wall Street, while a
rebound in commodities is likely to underpin natural resources
stocks.
Local stock index futures rose 0.4 percent to
5,270.0, a 22-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark rose 0.8
percent last week, having touched a six-month high on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.2
percent to 6,882.14 in early trade, having gained more than 1
percent last week when it scaled a fresh record.
