MELBOURNE, May 10 Australian shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday, with worries about China's economy and a
rising U.S. dollar weighing on iron ore, gold and oil prices, as
well as mining and energy stocks.
Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to
5,297.0, a 23.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close, pointing to a weaker opening. The benchmark
rose 0.5 percent on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up
five points to 6,890.04 in early trade.
Explosives and fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot Ltd
may fall after trimming its half-year dividend. Its rival Orica
Ltd was the biggest loser on Monday after it slashed
its outlook and dividend.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)