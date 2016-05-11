SYDNEY, May 12 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday tracking Wall Street after it suffered its worst day since February following feeble quarterly retail reports. Local share prices index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,327 points, a 45.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX200 index. The benchmark hit a 9-month high on Wednesday before ending at 5,372.30 points. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was mostly flat in early trading at 6,945.02 points after scaling an all-time high on Wednesday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)