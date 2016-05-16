SYDNEY, May 17 Australian shares are likely to
have a positive start on Tuesday, following a rally on Wall
Street, with resources set to lead gains after a bounce in
commodities.
Pointing to a firm open, local share price index futures
rose 0.9 percent to 5,393, offering a 34.1-point
premium to the close of the underlying benchmark S&P/ASX 200
index on Monday.
The benchmark gained 0.5 percent in the last session,
pulling closer to a 9-month peak touched last week.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent in early trade, nearing a record peak set last week.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sandra Maler)