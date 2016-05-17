SYDNEY, May 18 Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday under pressure from a weaker Wall Street, which fell on expectations of an interest rates rise. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,369.0, a 26.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.225 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham)