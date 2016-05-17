BRIEF-India's Allahabad Bank posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees versus net loss of 5.81 billion rupees year ago
SYDNEY, May 18 Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday under pressure from a weaker Wall Street, which fell on expectations of an interest rates rise. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,369.0, a 26.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.225 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham)
* March quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees versus net loss of 5.81 billion rupees year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has resolved the Rating Watch Negative on PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk (WOMF). WOMF's National Long-Term Rating is downgraded to 'AA-(idn)' from 'AA(idn)' and its National Short-Term Rating is affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'. The long-term ratings on the company's senior bonds have also been downgraded, while the short-term issue ratings have been affirmed. Rating Watch Negative is removed fr