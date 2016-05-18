SYDNEY, May 19 Australian shares were poised for a flat start on Thursday after a steady close on Wall Street in a volatile session as the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve April meeting signaled a possible near-term rate rise. Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent to 5,355 points, a 1.2-point discount to the underlying benchmark. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.7 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.38 percent in early trade to 6,955.87 points. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)