BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SYDNEY, May 25 Australian shares are set to open up more than 1 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from a two-week low touched in the previous session, as rising Wall Street indexes underpinned gains. The local share price index futures rose 1.4 percent to 5,371.0, an 75.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.44 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.135 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Colin Packham)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.