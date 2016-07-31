SYDNEY, Aug 1 Australian shares are set to start
the week with an upbeat tone on Monday, tracking a rally on Wall
Street and speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia will resume
cutting interest rates later this week.
Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to
5,536, but that was a 26.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close on Friday.
The benchmark hit a near one-year high in the last session,
having leapt 6.2 percent in July, the largest monthly gain in
five years.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched down
in early trade as investors digested global dairy giant Fonterra
Co-operative Group Ltd's payout and earnings
forecasts.
The world's largest dairy exporter said it planned to
maintain its payout for the current season amid continuing
global uncertainty.
The stock index edged down 0.1 percent, but was still close
to the all-time peak touched on Friday. It has rallied 6.5
percent in July.
