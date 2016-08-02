SYDNEY, Aug 3 Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, extending losses into a second session, as a weak Wall Street weighed on the index. The local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,465, but that was a 75.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.84 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.15 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)