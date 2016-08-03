SYDNEY, Aug 4 Australian shares are set to edge higher on Thursday, with energy stocks buoyed by a jump in oil prices and the index following a positive lead from Wall Street. The local share price index futures rose 27 points or 0.5 percent. That marks a 19.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday, hitting a two-week low. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 6.77 points, or 0.09 percent, in early trade. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook, editing by G Crosse)