SYDNEY, Aug 5 Australian shares looked set to open modestly higher on Friday after an aggressive easing package from the Bank of England lifted risk appetite globally, though caution lingered ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the session. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,452. The underlying S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.2 percent on Thursday to 5,475.8. The Bank of England cut interest rates to next to nothing on Thursday and unleashed billions of pounds of stimulus to cushion the economic shock from Britain's vote to leave the European Union. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was all but flat in early trade. (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse)