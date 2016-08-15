SYDNEY, Aug 16 Australian shares are set for a
firm start on Tuesday, tracking a buoyant session on Wall
Street, with investors focused on more earnings results from
local companies, including giant miner BHP Billiton.
Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to
5,494.0, but that was a 37-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close on Monday. The benchmark inched
up 0.2 percent in the last session, edging closer to a recent
one-year peak.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened
steady at 7,383.67, within a whisker of an all-time peak of
7,391.65 touched last week.
