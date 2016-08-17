SYDNEY, Aug 18 Australian shares looked set for a hesitant start after Wall Street made marginal gains and with domestic jobs data and a raft of corporate results looming. The local share price index futures was up 0.1 percent at 5,513 in early trade. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended on Wednesday with a slim gain of 0.05 percent, or 3 points, at 5,535. AMP Ltd reported net profit of A$523 million for the half year and a dividend of 14 cents. Wall Street ended slightly higher on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed voting members divided over whether to raise interest rates soon. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.15 percent firmer at 7,365. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sandra Maler)