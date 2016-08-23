SYDNEY, Aug 24 Australian shares were poised to
edge higher on Wednesday as a stronger Wall Street pushed the
index towards a three-week high.
The local share price index futures rose 0.3
percent to 5,533 points, a 0.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent
on Tuesday as the index hit a three-week high.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
