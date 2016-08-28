Aug 29 Australian stocks look poised for a muted
start on Monday after comments from top U.S. Federal Reserve
officials left the door open for an interest rate hike in the
United States in the near term, while narrowing the chances of
further rate cuts in Australia.
Wall Street closed modestly lower in choppy trading last
Friday after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that the case for a
rate increase had grown stronger.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer suggested a move could come
at the central bank's September policy meeting if the economy
was doing well.
The local share price index futures fell 0.1
percent to a 33.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close of 5,515.47. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent
last Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down
0.015 percent at 22:25 GMT.
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)