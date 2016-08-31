Sept 1 Australian shares are set to extend losses on Thursday, as a slump in crude prices overnight could batter energy stocks, while retail sales data, due later in the day, may determine the course of consumer staples. Oil prices fell 3 percent or more on Wednesday after a surprise surge in U.S. crude and distillate inventory. Investors will be watching out for Australia's July retail sales numbers, expected to be announced on Thursday, for cues on economic growth. Meanwhile, fears of an imminent interest rate hike in the United States have mounted after upbeat private payrolls data signaled that the U.S. economy was regaining strength. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent, a 42-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed at its lowest in more than six weeks on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent at 22:21 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)