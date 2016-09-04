Sept 5 Australian shares are set to rebound on Monday, tracking stronger global equities, after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report shook off concerns about an imminent interest rate hike in the U.S. Wall Street and European shares rallied on Friday after U.S. jobs data fell short of expectations and gave the U.S. Federal Reserve more leeway to stand pat on interest rates. MKTS/GLOB Energy stocks and miners may attract more buyers following the relief rally of commodities on Friday. Gold rose more than 1 percent on Friday after U.S. jobs growth missed forecast, while crude oil settled up nearly 3 percent. O/R The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, a 10.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell about 2.6 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose as much as 0.13 percent in early trade, its highest since Aug 25. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)