Sept 5 Australian shares are set to rebound on
Monday, tracking stronger global equities, after a
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report shook off concerns about
an imminent interest rate hike in the U.S.
Wall Street and European shares rallied on Friday after U.S.
jobs data fell short of expectations and gave the U.S. Federal
Reserve more leeway to stand pat on interest rates. MKTS/GLOB
Energy stocks and miners may attract more buyers following
the relief rally of commodities on Friday. Gold rose more than 1
percent on Friday after U.S. jobs growth missed forecast, while
crude oil settled up nearly 3 percent. O/R
The local share price index futures rose 0.7
percent, a 10.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell about 2.6 percent last
week.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose as
much as 0.13 percent in early trade, its highest since Aug 25.
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)