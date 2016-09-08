Sept 9 Australian shares are expected to open weaker on Friday on likely profit-taking pressure ahead of the weekend, while the European Central Bank's failure to expand its quantitative easing programme could also weigh on sentiment. However, an overnight jump in crude oil prices might lift the mood and lend support to energy stocks. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, a 33.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7 percent lower on Thursday. A gauge of global equity markets fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) fell short of market hopes for a dovish tone regarding its bond-buying program. The ECB was expected to respond to pressure for further easing by announcing an extension to its asset purchase programme by year-end. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index extended losses from the previous session to fall 0.17 percent at 2212 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)