SYDNEY, Sept 14 Australian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday, extending losses into a fifth session, as declining Wall Street pushed the Australian index to its weakest in two months. The share price index futures fell 0.2 percent to 5,183, a 24.8-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark eased 0.2 percent in the last session, having touched its lowest in two months. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down 0.3 percent in early trade following four sessions of losses. It touched a six-week trough on Tuesday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; editing by Grant McCool)