SYDNEY, Sept 14 Australian shares are likely to
open lower on Wednesday, extending losses into a fifth session,
as declining Wall Street pushed the Australian index to its
weakest in two months.
The share price index futures fell 0.2 percent to
5,183, a 24.8-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark eased 0.2
percent in the last session, having touched its lowest in two
months.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down
0.3 percent in early trade following four sessions of losses.
It touched a six-week trough on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; editing by Grant McCool)