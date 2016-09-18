Sept 19 Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Monday, snapping three straight sessions of gains,
tracking a decline on Wall Street and some weakness in key
commodity prices.
The local share price index futures was flat at
5275 points, a 21.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark finished 1.1 percent higher
in the previous session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up for
a second straight session at 0.14 percent, or 9.9 points, higher
at 7,260.41 at 22:15 GMT.
(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)