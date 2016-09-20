Sept 21 Australian shares are set for a sluggish
start on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as all eyes remain on
the outcomes of crucial monetary policy meetings in the United
States and Japan.
While the Federal Reserve is not expected to raise rates on
Wednesday, investors will sift through the U.S. Federal
Reserve's statement for any cues on whether it will hike rates
in coming months.
A Reuters poll of economists showed that the Bank of Japan
is expected to further ease its ultra-loose policies.
The local share price index futures fell 0.2
percent, or 9 points, to 5,281, a 22.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
finished 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
7,307.6 points at 22:14 GMT.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by
Chris Reese)