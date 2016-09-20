Sept 21 Australian shares are set for a sluggish start on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as all eyes remain on the outcomes of crucial monetary policy meetings in the United States and Japan. While the Federal Reserve is not expected to raise rates on Wednesday, investors will sift through the U.S. Federal Reserve's statement for any cues on whether it will hike rates in coming months. A Reuters poll of economists showed that the Bank of Japan is expected to further ease its ultra-loose policies. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, or 9 points, to 5,281, a 22.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.2 percent higher in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 7,307.6 points at 22:14 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)