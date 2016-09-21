Sept 22 Australian shares are expected to extend
gains into a third consecutive session on Thursday, as markets
cheer the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight decision to hold off
on a rate rise.
The central bank left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday
but strongly signaled it could still tighten monetary policy by
the end of this year.
The local share price index futures rose 0.6
percent, or 32 points, to 5,355, a 15.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
finished 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.5
percent, or 38.88 points, at 7,320.05 at 22:10 GMT.
The benchmark ended 0.4 percent lower in the previous
session.
