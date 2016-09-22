Sept 23 Australian shares advanced for a fourth
straight session on Friday, tracking Wall Street, encouraged by
the U.S. Federal Reserve's increasingly cautious approach to
future interest rate hikes.
The local share price index futures rose 0.5
percent, or 27 points to 5,381, a 6.5-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark is on
track for a weekly gain, snapping five weeks of losses.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2
percent at 2210 GMT.
