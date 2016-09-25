Sept 26 Australian shares are expected to snap
four straight sessions of gains on Monday, tracking Wall Street,
after posting their biggest weekly gain in two months in the
previous session.
The local share price index futures was 0.4
percent, or 24 points, lower at 5,396, a 35.3-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
ended 1.1 percent higher on Friday.
New Zealand's main index was down 0.2 percent, or
10.87 points, at 7285.87 at 21:15 GMT.
Daylight saving time officially began in New Zealand on
Sunday, prompting cash markets to open an hour earlier.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)