Sept 30 Australian shares are set to snap two
consecutive sessions of gains on Friday, following a sharp fall
on Wall Street, offsetting support from rising oil prices.
The local share price index futures fell 0.6
percent, or 34 points, to 5,429, a 42.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed
up 1.1 percent on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down
0.6 percent, or 43.67 points, at 7,299.78, at 2200 GMT.
The benchmark ended 0.7 percent higher in the previous
session.
