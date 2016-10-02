Oct 3 Australian shares are expected to trade in
positive territory on Monday as Deutsche Bank's shares recovered
from record lows on a report it is close to a settlement with
U.S. authorities over the sale of toxic mortgage bonds.
Deutsche Bank shares, which hit a record low
earlier on Friday, extended their recovery after the AFP news
agency said the bank was near to a settlement for $5.4
billion.
The local share price index futures climbed 0.6
percent or 30 points to 5,446, a 10.1-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
finished 0.65 percent lower on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched
lower by 0.1 percent to 7,351.49 in early trade.
