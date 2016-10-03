Oct 4 Australian shares look set to lose ground
on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street, amid concerns about the
global banking sector.
U.S-listed shares of Deutsche Bank slipped as hopes
faded of a swift deal with U.S. authorities over a multi-billion
dollar penalty.
The local share price index futures fell 0.4
percent to 5,442, a 36.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent
on Monday to 5,478.5 at the close of trade.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 0.4
percent to 7,344.28 in early trade.
