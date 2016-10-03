Oct 4 Australian shares look set to lose ground on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street, amid concerns about the global banking sector. U.S-listed shares of Deutsche Bank slipped as hopes faded of a swift deal with U.S. authorities over a multi-billion dollar penalty. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent to 5,442, a 36.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Monday to 5,478.5 at the close of trade. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 0.4 percent to 7,344.28 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)