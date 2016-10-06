Oct 7 Australian shares are set for a sluggish start on Friday as investors await U.S. job market data due later in the day that could give a hint on the odds of a year-end Federal Reserve rate hike. Strong U.S. jobs numbers might cement expectations of a Fed rate increase later this year and ripple through markets. Economists polled by Reuters forecast nonfarm payrolls to increase by 175,000. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,481, a 2.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark perked up 30.07 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,483 at the close of trade. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped for a fourth straight session, down 0.14 percent or 10-points, to 7,187 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)