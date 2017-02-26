Feb 27 Australian shares are expected to open
slightly lower on Monday after declines in iron ore futures and
oil prices last week.
The local share price index futures fell 0.3
percent to 5,703 points, a 36-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 0.8
percent on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent in early trade.
Health care services provider Metlifecare Ltd was
the biggest percentage gainer, rising 1.8 percent after it
reported a 31.3 percent jump in half-year net profit.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)