Feb 28 Australian shares were expected to open mixed on Tuesday with materials stocks set to gain on iron ore and copper prices, while the market remains tepid in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to boost economic growth. The share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5699 points, a 25.2-point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index ended 0.3 percent lower on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.01 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)