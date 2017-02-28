March 1 Australian shares are set for a lacklustre start on Wednesday, with declines on Wall Street and weaker overnight oil and iron ore prices souring sentiment. U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday as investors braced for President Donald Trump's address to Congress. Local investors will also be keeping an eye out for Australian gross domestic product (GDP) data due later in the day, which is forecast to show growth of 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter, bouncing from a shock 0.5 percent contraction in the third. The local share price index futures dipped 0.1 percent to 5,678, a 34.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 0.3 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)