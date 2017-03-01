March 2 Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, mirroring Wall Street, as U.S. President Donald Trump's measured tone in his first speech to the Congress lifted sentiment. In his speech, Trump stated that he was open to immigration reform and said that he wanted a healthcare overhaul, broad tax cuts and a $1 trillion public-private initiative to rebuild degraded roads and bridges in the U.S. The local share price index futures rose 0.9 percent, or 50 points, to 5,733, a 28.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent, or 35.76 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Dominic Evans)