March 3 Australian shares are set to fall on Friday following a downbeat overnight session from Wall Street, with financials expected to mirror their U.S. peers. U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday with financials leading the decline. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent or 26 points to 5737, a 39.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index rose 1.3 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.04 percent in early trade.