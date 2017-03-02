BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Australian shares are set to fall on Friday following a downbeat overnight session from Wall Street, with financials expected to mirror their U.S. peers. U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday with financials leading the decline. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent or 26 points to 5737, a 39.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index rose 1.3 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.04 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.