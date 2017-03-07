(Corrects headline to drop reference to New Zealand stock exchange opening flat. The exchange did not open as scheduled due to a technical glitch.) March 8 Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday taking cues from Wall Street overnight, with weaker iron ore and copper prices likely to further hurt sentiment. The share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5735, a 26.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday. U.S. stock prices fell overnight, dragged down by losses in drug and financial shares. Drug stocks on Wall Street traded lower on Tuesday after Trump said he was developing a plan to encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines. Chinese iron ore futures fell for a third session on Tuesday, pressured by a rising pile of the raw material at China's ports and weaker steel prices, while copper fell to its lowest in a month. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)