March 8 Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Wednesday taking cues from Wall Street overnight, with
weaker iron ore and copper prices likely to further hurt
sentiment.
The share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to
5735, a 26.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark finished 0.3 percent higher on
Tuesday.
U.S. stock prices fell overnight, dragged down by losses in
drug and financial shares.
Drug stocks on Wall Street traded lower on Tuesday after
Trump said he was developing a plan to encourage competition in
the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines.
Chinese iron ore futures fell for a third session on
Tuesday, pressured by a rising pile of the raw material at
China's ports and weaker steel prices, while copper fell to its
lowest in a month.
