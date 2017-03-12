March 13 Australian shares are expected to open
flat on Monday as growing anticipation of a U.S. interest rate
hike this week could keep markets on edge.
Resources shares in Australia could come under pressure
after oil prices skidded on Friday.
The local share price index futures was up 0.1
percent or 3 points to 5782, a 6.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
finished at its best level in more than a week on Friday.
Jobs data released from the United States on Friday pointed
to strength in the domestic economy and further bolstered
expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
when it meets this week.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index nudged up
0.1 percent or 5 points to 7182.59 in early trade.
