March 17 Australian shares are poised to open
marginally lower on Friday taking cues from Wall Street which
saw a fall in healthcare and utility stocks.
The local share price index futures fell 0.1
percent or 8 points to 5,777, a 8.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose
0.2 percent on Thursday.
However, the gains in commodities is expected to push
materials stocks up which might help stem the losses in the
Australian benchmark index .
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent at 7,159.25 in early trade.
Gains in materials stocks helped the benchmark index to
extend gains into a second session of trading.
