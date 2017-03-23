March 24 Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Friday, tracking Wall Street, which fell after lawmakers postponed a vote on a healthcare bill seen as President Donald Trump's first policy test. Not passing the healthcare bill would be seen by many investors as pushing back Trump's agenda of corporate tax cuts. The local share price index futures were up 0.09 percent, or 5 points, at 5,712, a 4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, snapping three straight days of losses. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat by 2110 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)