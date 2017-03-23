March 24 Australian shares are expected to open
subdued on Friday, tracking Wall Street, which fell after
lawmakers postponed a vote on a healthcare bill seen as
President Donald Trump's first policy test.
Not passing the healthcare bill would be seen by many
investors as pushing back Trump's agenda of corporate tax
cuts.
The local share price index futures were up 0.09
percent, or 5 points, at 5,712, a 4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark finished 0.4 percent higher on Thursday,
snapping three straight days of losses.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat by
2110 GMT.
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)