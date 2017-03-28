March 29 Australian shares are expected to rise on Wednesday, mirroring overnight gains in Wall Street, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence soaring to a more than 16-year high. Cyclical sectors led the way higher on Wall Street after the data boosted investor views that the U.S. economy is on its way to stronger growth. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 13 points to 5,826, a 4.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.3 percent up on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent, or 17.57 points to 7,082.8 at 2110 GMT For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Christina Martin; Editing by Richard Chang)