March 29 Australian shares are expected to rise
on Wednesday, mirroring overnight gains in Wall Street, as data
showed U.S. consumer confidence soaring to a more than 16-year
high.
Cyclical sectors led the way higher on Wall Street after the
data boosted investor views that the U.S. economy is on its way
to stronger growth.
The local share price index futures rose 0.2
percent, or 13 points to 5,826, a 4.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark closed 1.3 percent up on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent, or 17.57 points to 7,082.8 at 2110 GMT
(Reporting by Christina Martin; Editing by Richard Chang)