April 3 Australian shares are expected to inch
down on Monday, extending losses into the new quarter and
tracking Wall Street, which ended lower in the previous session.
Chinese iron ore futures, London copper and global oil
prices fell on Friday, indicative of a rough session for
material and energy stocks in the region.
The local share price index futures was up 0.12
percent or 7 points at 5,855, representing a 9.9-point discount
to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark closed 0.53 percent lower on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.091
percent, or 6.540 points, lower at 7,190.24 at 1017 GMT,
snapping four straight sessions of gains.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)