April 6 Australian shares are expected to fall
on Thursday, following Wall Street, which ended lower after the
Federal Reserve signaled it could change its bond investment
policy this year.
Gold stocks are likely to come under pressure as gold fell
overnight after strong U.S. jobs data boosted the U.S. dollar
but losses were limited after Fed minutes were released.
The local share price index futures fell 0.3
percent, or 16 points, to 5,843.0, a 33.197-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
closed 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down
0.2 percent at 7,251.02 in early trade.
