April 7 Australian shares are likely to gain on Friday, with higher oil prices supporting energy stocks, while investors may be cautious awaiting the outcome of a meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump. Investors are anxious for news on China-U.S. trade relations and discussions on reining in North Korea's nuclear weapons program, according to market participants. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 16 points, to 5,864.0, a 7.715-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent, or 14.33 points, to 7,275.19 in early trade. (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru)