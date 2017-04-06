April 7 Australian shares are likely to gain on
Friday, with higher oil prices supporting energy stocks, while
investors may be cautious awaiting the outcome of a meeting
between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald
Trump.
Investors are anxious for news on China-U.S. trade relations
and discussions on reining in North Korea's nuclear weapons
program, according to market participants.
The local share price index futures rose 0.3
percent, or 16 points, to 5,864.0, a 7.715-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
0.3 percent in the previous session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent, or 14.33 points, to 7,275.19 in early trade.
(Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru)