April 10 Australian shares are likely to gain
slightly on Monday, as energy stocks are expected to strengthen
after oil prices shot up following a U.S. missile airstrike on a
Syrian airbase.
Oil prices rose on Friday, trading near a one-month high and
closing the week up 3 percent after the United States fired
missiles at a Syrian government air base.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 12.28
points or 0.17 percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary
Milliken)