April 11 Australian shares are set to open flat
on Tuesday, while BHP Billiton , saw its U.S.-listed
shares rise after the miner rejected a plan by activist
shareholder Elliott Advisors to scrap its dual company
structure.
BHP Billiton on Monday shot down a plan by activist
shareholder Elliott Advisors to scrap the miner's dual company
structure,saying the costs would outweigh any benefits.
The local share price index futures dipped 2 points
to 5,899, a 13.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent to a near
2-year high on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.96
points, or 0.03 percent, in early trade.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)