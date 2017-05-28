May 29 Australian shares look set for a positive start to the week on Monday, recouping from losses in the previous session, with trading expected to be light as U.S., UK and Chinese markets will be closed for holidays. In their previous session, oil and gold ended higher, while iron ore and copper drifted lower. Wall Street closed little changed on Friday, while the U.S. dollar firmed. The local share price index futures rose 0.12 percent, or 7 points, to 5,763, an 11.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had fallen 0.7 percent at the close of trade on Friday, although it added 0.4 percent on the week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 10.74 points, or 0.2 percent, lower at 7,428.16 at 2204 GMT after three gaining days. For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)