June 5 Australian shares are set to edge up on
Monday, tracking Wall Street, which hit a record high on Friday.
U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive
session on Friday, as gains in technology and industrial stocks
more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.
The local share price index futures rose 0.173
percent or 10 points to 5797.0, an 8.9-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose
0.9 percent on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was closed
on account of a public holiday.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by James
Dalgleish)