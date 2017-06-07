June 8 Australian shares are set to open
slightly lower on Thursday, as commodities come under pressure
from falling oil and gold prices
Gold prices fell from near seven-month highs on a stronger
dollar, while an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of
crude and gasoline contributed to an existing global glut,
pushing down prices.
The local share price index futures fell 0.2
percent, or 10 points, to 5,654, a 13.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark index closed about 0.27 percent lower.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.05
percent in early trade.
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, click on
(Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru)