BRIEF-Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
June 13 Australian shares are poised to open lower on Tuesday, taking cues from Wall Street which fell as a sell-off in Apple and other tech heavyweights dragged stocks down. The technology sector rout weighed on all three major U.S. stock indexes and raised concerns about lofty U.S. share levels, while the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week. The local share price index futures fell 0.264 percent or 15 points to 5675, a 2.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.02 percent on Friday, while financial markets in the country were closed on Monday for a public holiday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 22 Prime Minister Theresa May set out what she called a "fair deal" for EU citizens living in Britain on Thursday, saying in her first test of negotiating strength that she did not want anyone to have to leave because of Brexit or to split up families.