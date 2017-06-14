CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-RBNZ plays down currency rise, weaker Q1 growth as it holds rates
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
June 15 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday, mirroring a dip in Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and crude oil prices slumped to their lowest close in seven months. A slide in the technology sector weighed on the Nasdaq and S&P 500 as investors worried about the pace of economic growth after the rate increase and weaker-than-expected inflation data. Crude oil prices fell nearly 4 percent, hit by an unexpectedly large build in gasoline inventories and an international outlook that suggests a big increase in supply in the coming year. The local share price index futures fell 0.548 percent or 32 points to 5805, a 28.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended up 1.1 percent on Wednesday, its highest close in a month. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.